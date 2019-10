MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Piatt County Public Safety Building needs $85,000 for new heating and air systems.

The current HVAC systems were installed in 2004, but are not the right specifics for the building. The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office says it is hard to keep the building cool in the summer. And the system shut down completely for three days last October.

The Piatt County Building and Grounds Committee will next meet November 6. They will vote on whether to replace the old system then.