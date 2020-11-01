Blown tire leads to crash, drug and weapons charges for city driver

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers with Illinois State Police (ISP) arrested a 43-year-old St. Louis man Saturday night who sideswiped a truck with his car and was unlawfully carrying cocaine and weapons on I-70.

A press release from ISP says Levar D. Visor, of St. Louis, was driving a black 2011 Mercedes Benz sedan west on I-70 when a tire on his car blew just after 8 p.m. Saturday about 2.5 miles east of Marshall.

The tire-blowout caused Visor’s car to sideswipe a white 2017 Ford truck, also heading west on I-70.

The St. Louis man then lost control of his car and ran off the left side of the road. His sedan overturned and came to rest upright in the center median. The truck came to rest in the westbound passing lane.

Armando Gonzalez, 39, of Weslaco, Texas, was the driver of the truck. He was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.

The release says Visor was not hurt by the accident. He was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful possession of cocaine.

Levar D. Visor. Photo by Illinois State Police.

The man is booked at the Clark County Jail.

I-70 was closed for about two hours during the crash investigation.