Bloomington Public Schools announces superintendent selection

Bloomington Public Schools District 87 announced Dr. David Mouser as its next superintendent, pending approval from the District 87 Board of Education (Photo courtesy of District 87’s Twitter account)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Bloomington Public Schools District 87 announced on Monday the name of its next superintendent, pending approval from the District 87 Board of Education.

Dr. David Mouser, superintendent of Tri-Valley Schools in Downs, Ill., was selected from a pool of 37 applicants with help from search firm Ray and Associates. The District 87 Board of Education will vote on Dec. 8 to officially appoint Mouser to the position.

“On behalf of the District 87 Board of Education, I am honored to say we are excited about Dr. Mouser becoming our next Superintendent,” said Mark Wylie, President of the District 87 Board of Education. “We did a nationwide search and arrived at the best candidate being in our same county.”

Pending board approval, Mouser will start his new job on July 1, 2022, succeeding Dr. Barry Reilly who is retiring.

“I am humbled and excited to have been chosen as the next Superintendent of Schools for Bloomington District 87. Having grown up and served as a school leader in McLean County, I understand and appreciate the history, success, and diversity celebrated in District 87,” Mouser said. “Through the hiring process, it became very clear to me that the District is filled with a talented and dedicated staff, a school board committed to the children they serve, and a leadership team ready and willing to continually improve. To be chosen to serve the families of District 87 in this capacity is a true honor.”