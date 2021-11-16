Bloomington Police pledge to advance women in policing

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department has signed on to the 30×30 Pledge – a series of low- and no-cost actions that policing agencies can take to improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement.

Chief of Bloomington Police Jamal Simington said the activities help policing agencies assess the current state of a department with regard to gender equity, identify factors that may be driving any disparities, develop and implement strategies and solutions to eliminate barriers and advance women in policing.

These actions address recruitment, assessment, hiring, retention, promotion and agency culture.

The Pledge is the foundational effort of the 30×30 Initiative – a coalition of police leaders, researchers, and professional organizations who have joined together to advance the representation and experiences of women in all ranks of policing across the United States. The 30×30 Initiative is affiliated with the Policing Project at NYU School of Law and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE).

The goal of the 30×30 Initiative is to reach 30 percent of women in police recruit classes by 2030. While 30×30 is focused on advancing women in policing, these principles apply to all demographic diversity and not just gender.

Currently, women make up only 12 percent of sworn officers and 3 percent of police leadership in the U.S.

“This pledge is designed to support our existing employees by ensuring our policies and practices allow everyone at the police department an equal opportunity to succeed as well as implementing new strategies to attract more qualified candidates,” said Chief Simington. “Currently, our department’s officers, who identify as women, make up approximately 7% of the sworn police officer workforce. We will be deliberate and intentional over the next decade in shaping our department’s culture, hiring practices, promotional testing and a mentorship program to help all officers’ equal chance to succeed. I encourage women and others who are interested in serving and partnering with the public to give the Bloomington Police Department a look.”