Bloomington Police investigating two weekend shootings

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Bloomington police officers are investigating a pair of shootings that occurred on Saturday.

The first shooting happened at 1:40 p.m. Officers responded to the 900 block of West Olive Street for a shots-fired call and learned that gunfire hit an occupied car driving on nearby West Jefferson Street. No one was hurt.

The second shooting happened at 10:02 p.m. on Veterans Parkway between Fox Creek and Morris Roads. Initial reports indicate that the driver and/or passengers of one car shot at a car being driven by a 24-year-old woman. The woman was shot and jumped out of her car, which crashed at the intersection of Veterans and Fox Creek.

Bloomington Police and Fire responded to the scene, provided first aid to the victim, and transported her to Carle BroMenn Medical Center. The victim appeared to be stable at this time.

No suspects have been developed in either shooting, both of which are still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the Olive Street shooting should contact BPD Officer Scott Karstens via email or contact BPD dispatch at 309-820-8888.

Anyone with information on the Veterans Parkway shooting should contact BPD Detective Brock Merritt by calling 309-434-2359 or via email.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit by calling 309-434-2963 or by sending an email. The CIAU office is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.