Bloomington Police: Business hit by gunfire

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to Morrissey Drive near Lincoln Street at approximately 10:30 a.m. following a report of gunfire. The responding officers discovered gunfire hit an occupied business in the area. No one was hurt.

As of 1:45 p.m., no one has been arrested and no suspects have been developed.

Anyone with information should contact BPD Detective Lieutenant Ken Bays at 309-434-2267 or via email.