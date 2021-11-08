Bloomington Police arrest armed robbery suspect

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – The Bloomington Police Department announced the arrest of an armed robbery suspect over the weekend.

Officers said Joel Perez, 31, of Peoria Heights, Ill., walked up to the drive through window of a restaurant on South Veterans Parkway and began demanding food Sunday night. He then displayed a gun, pointed it at restaurant workers and made more demands. He left the restaurant without any anything of value.

Responding officers located Perez hiding behind another business nearby and arrested him. Officers seized a look-alike gun during the arrest.

Perez was taken to the McLean County Jail for offenses related to the attempted robbery.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact BPD Officer Jeff Widmer.