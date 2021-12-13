Bloomington Police: $9,000 worth of firearms stolen over weekend

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — About $9,000 worth of firearms were stolen on Sunday, according to Bloomington Police.

Officers said they were dispatched to a gun store in the 2000 block of Ireland Grove Road at around 5:30 a.m. in response to a burglary alarm. When police arrived at the scene, they learned that multiple guns were stolen.

At this time, there is no suspect information to release and no arrest has been made.

Anyone with information should contact BPD Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or PJones@cityblm.org. Those who want to submit a tip and remain anonymous can contact the Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit (CIAU) at (309)-434-2963 or CIAU@cityblm.org.