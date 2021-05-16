Bloomington NOAA Weather Radio Tower Offline for Many Local Residents

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – The NOAA Weather Radio Tower in Bloomington is currently operating with a severely degraded signal.

The National Weather Service Office in Lincoln said the transmitter is broadcasting a limited reception, with the signal only being broadcast to areas within a mile or less of the transmitter. This primarily affects residents in De Witt and McLean Counties.

A meteorologist who answered at the Office says the outage was detected and posted to their website on Saturday. They had no updates or information on the cause, but said technicians would be on-site Monday to assess the situation.

Surrounding transmitters that serve part of the area covered by the Bloomington KZZ-65 NOAA Weather Radio including Crescent City KXI-86, Peoria WXJ-71, Springfield WXJ-75, and Odell WXK-24.

This comes as the Champaign County NOAA Weather Radio remains offline, but very close to a solution. The National Weather Service has no update as of Sunday evening on the status of that, but optimism remains the tower will be online by the end of the month.

The latest update posted on May 1st shared that technicians and tower climbers were to be scheduled to install the new NOAA Antenna on our WCIA 3 TV Tower in Seymour. That would occur weather permitting and as climbers could be scheduled.

We will keep you up-to-date on the status of both towers in the days and weeks to come.

Be sure you have more than two ways to get severe weather alerts. You can use the WCIA 3 Weather App as one way, and we encourage to have a second way to get alerts in case one fails. It’s better to be overprepared than caught off-guard when severe weather strikes.