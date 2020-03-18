Blood shortage forces desperate call for donations

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Community groups and politicians are joining forces to emphasize the desperate need for blood donations. 13th District U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis, State Reps. Mike Murphy and Tim Butler will appear at a press conference Wednesday to kick off the GiveBloodChallenge at the Central Illinois Community Blood Center.

Because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, blood centers in the country project a loss of 130,000 units as a result of nearly 4,000 cancelled drives. With just a 42-day shelf-life (5 days for platelets), the life-saving resource can not be stockpiled.







Despite the rampant spread of the coronavirus, there are still patients who need blood around-the-clock daily for cancer treatments, child birth, traumatic accidents, sickle cell and babies in neonatal units. All rely on donated blood to stay alive.

With Wednesday’s kickoff, people are being encouraged to schedule a donation time, post their gift on social media and urge their friends to do the same.

