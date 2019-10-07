Blood & platelet donations needed

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to give blood or platelets to provide hope and healing to those fighting cancer.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women and more than 268,000 are expected to be diagnosed with the disease this year. Donors of all blood types, especially platelet donors and those with type O, are needed to ensure a stable supply for cancer patients this fall.

Those who donate during October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards.