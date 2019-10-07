Blood & platelet donations needed

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to give blood or platelets to provide hope and healing to those fighting cancer.
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women and more than 268,000 are expected to be diagnosed with the disease this year. Donors of all blood types, especially platelet donors and those with type O, are needed to ensure a stable supply for cancer patients this fall.
Those who donate during October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards.
|Douglas County
Arcola
Arcola High School
351 West Washington
10/7: 9 am – 2 pm
|Macon County
Decatur
First United Methodist Church
201 West North Street
11/2: 7 – 11 am
|Douglas County
Arthur
Four Acre
553 North County Road 240 East
10/22: 12:30 – 5:30 pm
|Macon County
Decatur
MacArthur High School
1499 West Grand Avenue
11/7: 8:30 am – 1:30 pm
|Douglas County
Arthur
Lovington Atwood Hammond
High School
301 East Columbia Street
11/8: 9:30 am – 1:30 pm
|Macon County
Macon
Meridian High School
728 South Wall Street
11/1: 8:30 am – 3 pm
|Douglas County
Atwood
United Church of Atwood
210 North Main Street
10/17: 2 – 7 pm
|Mason County
Havana
First Baptistt Church
101 South Charlotte Street
10/21: 11:45 am – 6 pm
|Logan County
Lincoln
Lincoln Sports Complex
1400 Primm Road
10/16: 12 – 5 pm
|Mason County
Havana
Mason District Hospital
615 North Promenade
11/5: 11:30 am – 5:30 pm
|Logan County
Lincoln
Lincoln Christian University
100 Campus View Drive
10/31: 11 am – 3 pm
|Piatt County
Cerro Gordo
Cerro Gordo Community Civic Center
304 East North Street
10/19: 7 am – 12 pm
|Macon County
Decatur
Decatur Blood Donation Center
2674 North Main Street
10/8, 10/15, 10/22, 10/29, 11/5:
12 – 6 pm
10/26: 10 am – 2 pm
|Piatt County
Monticello
Foursquare Church
726 East 1700 North Road
10/22: 12 – 5:30 pm