Blood in short supply; State Rep. Butler encouraging donations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – State Representative Tim Butler (R-Springfield) is partnering with Springfield ImpactLife Donor Center to sponsor a holiday blood drive on Dec. 15 amidst a historic blood shortage.

The current blood supply is at its lowest in more than a decade for this time of year. It’s so low that patients who require a blood transfusion may potentially face delays in receiving that critical life-saving measure.

“We are still experiencing a blood shortage that began in 2020,” Butler said. “While there are many ways to support our communities through giving this time of year, I encourage those who are able to consider giving the gift of life through donating blood this holiday season. Your donation could save up to three lives.”

Butler’s blood drive will take place at 1999 Wabash Avenue in Springfield on Dec. 15 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. People who want to donate can schedule an appointment online. Potential donors must be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental permission) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. and face masks will be required at the drive.