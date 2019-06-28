Blood drive saves lives

Blood donation van awaits donors

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — We asked you to join us at our station to save lives, and you delivered. Almost 40 units of blood were donated today. That will help save more than 100 lives. Everyone who donated, saved three lives.

During the summer months, the need for blood donors is constant. That’s especially true around holidays like the Fourth of July. Today, WCIA worked with Community Blood Services of Illinois to get donations. Many from the station took the time and paid our part.

We want to thank everyone who came out to donate. Your time made a difference.

Just because our drive wrapped up already doesn’t mean you can’t still donate. The Blood Donor Center in Urbana is always another option for donation. Plus, WCIA will host another blood drive in December. You’ll be able to help out again then.