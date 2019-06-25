Blood donors needed

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA)– We all need it to survive. We’re talking about blood and what you can do to help save a few lives. WCIA is teaming up with Community Blood Services of Ilinois to bring in donations before the Fourth of July holiday. During the summer is one of the hardest times to bring in units of blood, as high school and college students make up the large majority of donors, but the need for blood never stops.

“The Fourth of July, everything is closed, as it should be, but hospitals aren’t closed and the need for blood is still there regardless of the holiday, whatever it is,” Teri McCarthy says.



Our drive with community blood is this Friday from 9 am until 3 pm. Information on how to schedule an appointment can be found here.