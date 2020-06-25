Blood donations needed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Area health leaders are partnering up to ask for blood donations.

Leaders from HSHS Illinois, Memorial Health System, SIU Medicine, Springfield Clinic and the Sangamon County Department of Public Health are partnering with the Central Illinois Community Blood Center to ask donors to step forward in support of the region’s blood supply.

Health experts say hospitals have returned to doing surgeries, cancer treatments and other procedures that require blood and they are struggling to keep up with the demand.

At this point, they are not meeting all hospital patient’s needs. Doctors are being faced with having to make decisions of what surgeries should go and which ones can wait until we have the blood needed.

WCIA is hosting a blood drive on July 1st, business or just make an appointment to donate at a Donor Center by going to www.bloodcenter.org

The WCIA Gift of Life blood drive will be held in the back lot of WCIA from 9 am to 3 pm. All donors must have an appointment to donate.

People who want to donate at WCIA or any of our blood centers in Urbana, Danville or Springfield, can go to www.bloodcenter.org and click on the donate button to find a blood drive near you and to make an appointment or you can call (800) 217-4483.