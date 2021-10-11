Blood center in critical need of donations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Blood provider ImpactLife will host a trio of blood drives in the Champaign area in the coming weeks.

ImpactLife will send its “Bloodmobile” to the Stephens Family YMCA in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 8:45 a.m. to noon. The Bloodmobile will appear at the Busey Bank at 312 East Main Street in Mahomet later that day from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The third blood drive will take place at Faith United Methodist Church in Champaign on Sunday, Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental permission), weigh more than 110 pounds and have photo ID. Donors who last gave blood on or before Aug. 26 are eligible to donate at the first two drives. Donors who last gave blood on Aug. 29 are eligible to donate at the third drive.

According to ImpactLife’s website, there is a critical need for blood types A positive, A negative, B negative, AB negative, O positive and O negative.

Donors can schedule an appointment by calling 800-747-5401 or through ImpactLife’s website. The parental permission form 16-year-olds need to donate can be found on the website as well.

Donors will receive a free t-shirt and a $5 gift card.