Blended school plans for the fall

Rantoul school plans have been decided, and parents are the ones who are going to choose how their children learn.

Rantoul city schools will have two options, learn academics or blended learning.

Blended will include learning on campus two times a week, with the rest being remote at home.

On-campus learning will require a mask and social distancing.

Rantoul superintendent Michelle Ramage says they will follow safety guidelines.

“So that means in the classroom desk will be placed 6 feet apart said”, Ramage. “When they walk down the hallways, we hope that they are 6 feet apart. We’ll have markers on the ground so they can get an idea of how far 6 feet apart is.”



Blended will include learning on campus two times a week, with the rest being remote at home.

For online courses, students will be given a Chromebook.

Parents can meet with teachers to ask questions about virtual learning.



Teachers and parents will meet outside and socially distance.

The district is starting to reach out to parents to find out what learning option they prefer. Something to keep in mind, temperatures won’t be taken, that will be the parent’s responsibility.