Blago’s step-by-step medical mask making tutorial

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Former governor Rod Blagojevich shared a step-by-step informational video on how to make face masks. Blagojevich said he learned how to make the masks with his family and considers the pastime to be a good idea while following Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.

“What a wonderful thing it is to make a lot of these masks and donate them to hospitals, to nurses, to the healthcare professionals who are on the front lines fighting this invisible virus, fighting this pandemic,” Blagojevich said.







In the video, Blagojevich gives step-by-step instructions and lists everything you need to make the masks. He recommends using old 100% cotton clothing.

“I discovered that a great source of materials for these masks are the old dress shirts you haven’t worn in eight years for whatever the reason.”