Black Lives Matter rally held at Decatur Civil Center

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–Dozens of protestors gathered around Decatur’s Civil Center to attend a Black Lives Matter rally.

Activists called for community oversight of police, divesting in private prisons, more funding for mental health and social programs, and they called on Ameren to keep the power on for low income areas this winter.

“For things to be changed with law enforcement we’d have to take big steps,” activist Cameron Williams said. “And one of the big steps is to invest in social programs and divest from locking people away.”

Decatur Black Lives Matter plans to organize more rallies in the coming weeks to call on Ameren to keep the lights on for people who can’t pay their utility bill during the winter months.