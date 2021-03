CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced Wednesday that downtown Chester Street has a new honorary street sign put up.

Related Content Champaign City Council designating honorary Black Lives Matter street

The city council approved a bill Tuesday, March 16 designating a portion of the street in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Chester Street, between Neil and Walnut streets, is getting the special honors. That’s right in front of Champaign’s municipal building.