URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The original Black Dog location has been closed for over a year. Some may be wondering if it will ever reopen again.

Well, here’s some good news for BBQ fans. Owner Mike Cochran says they do plan to reopen the restaurant.

There is no set opening date.

The smoke house closed their first location in Urbana in March 2020. Doors remain open at their second location inside the original Champaign train depot.