Bistro Verde café to reopen in September

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Bistro Verde, Lincoln Land Community College’s student-led café, will reopen as Bistro To Go on Tuesdays and Thursdays from September 14 to November 18.

Officials said the public can order takeout soups, salads, sandwiches, baked goods and coffee drinks. They will all be prepared by LLCC culinary arts, baking and pastry and hospitality students. Lunch orders can be placed online or in person when Bistro is open.

According to officials, Bistro Verde is located in the Workforce Careers Center on the LLCC campus. LLCC offers an associate in applied science degree in culinary arts and also in hospitality management and services. Professional certificates offered include first cook, culinary manager, baking and pastry, hospitality professional and hospitality supervisor. LLCC also offers non-credit cooking and baking classes, as well as Bistro Verde dinners.