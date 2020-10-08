Bismarck-Henning School District temporarily goes full-remote

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with Bismarck-Henning CUSD #1 and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School said they are going fully remote for 14 days.

In a letter to families on Thursday, Superintendent Scott Watson said remote learning will start on Friday. They are expecting to reopen for in-person class on October 26.

Watson said the decision comes after there have been multiple COVID-19 cases within the district. “This will hopefully give things a chance to settle down before the students return,” Watson stated. “I do believe the district has done everything it can do in order to offer in-person learning but we cannot control what happens once students leave.”

The superintendent said they are working with the Vermilion County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health and following their guidelines for public schools.