Bird feeders brighten days for residents

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — About 200 residents at Windsor Assisted Living get to walk their halls, browse the movie collection, and pick up brain teasers.

Besides that, they are confined to their rooms because of the pandemic. One Windsor employee noticed that was starting to have an impact on them.

“Teresa’s team has noticed a difference in resident attitudes and personalities just being a little bit more depressed,” says Windsor Court manager Cindy Brewer. “She was like, ‘What can we do? What brightens their day?'”

Before the pandemic, a lot of residents loved to watch the birds around Windsor Pond. To let them watch again, the facility is putting bird feeders outside of the resident’s rooms. Windsor says Prairieland Feeds gave them a discount on the feeders and provided bird seed for free. Owner Garry Herzog says he wanted to help out another local group during this time.

“One of the things you can do with feeding the birds, is it gives you a chance to connect with nature,” says Herzog. “You can spend a lot of time watching the cardinals and the blue jays and stuff like that, and just for a short bit it takes you away from being confined in your apartment.”

They have ten bird feeders right now. Windsor says they have already gotten a positive reaction from their residents.

“It just brings part of that natural real life to them, the things they are missing from being in our communal dining room, it brings apart of that to them in their own living space,” says Brewer.

The Windsor is accepting homemade mask donations and handwritten cards for their residents.