SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The state may be sculpting a new Martin Luther King Jr. statue for the Illinois Capitol, thanks to the Illinois General Assembly.

Part of a major spending bill includes $500,000 for building a new statute of the civil rights figure. The bill passed during with most Democrats in both chambers voting for the bill and is currently on Governor Pritzker’s desk to be signed into law.

Part of HB969 on Governor J.B. Pritzker’s desk

Last September, the Martin Luther King Jr. statue at the corner of 2nd St. and Capitol Ave was toppled over. Lawmakers have been looking to replace the statue for several years, and conversations to build a new statue were reignited after the vandalization.

New Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, who oversees the Capitol grounds, said he “strongly supports” displaying a new statue on the Capitol grounds.

“It’s impossible to bestow the appropriate honor to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy,” Giannoulias. “His fight for Civil Rights and his commitment to promoting a more equitable society with equal opportunity for all make him one of the most significant figures in our nation’s history.”