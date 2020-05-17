Bikers show support for man’s battle with cancer

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — We have seen so many parades throughout the pandemic. There was another in Hoopeston on Saturday afternoon, but this one was a way for people to see a loved one who may not have too much time left.

50-year-old Richard Scott has been battling cancer for three years. Doctors recently told him he likely has only a few weeks left to live.

Scott’s been a biker his whole life. So, hundreds of other bikers revved their engines past his house to show love and solidarity to him and his family.

His close family wanted to say a few words together on what this special moment meant to them.

“Everyone here has been a part of his life…part of our lives. They’re great people, and they showed up to show support,” says son Spencer Scott. “[My dad] was smiling, standing up, and he was crying. It means a lot to him.”

Richard Scott has countless friends and a huge family rooting for him, including his three kids.