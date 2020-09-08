Bike found of missing man

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA)- Rantoul police continue to search for 62-year-old David Franklin. They’re ramping up their efforts by adding more people to the team and bringing in drones.

They found his bike on the northeast side of Rantoul just a mile north of Highway 136, and they did not see any damage done to the bicycle. They’ve added helicopters and drones to their search.

The Champaign County Emergency Management and Rescue Team is also now helping. Chief of Police Tony Brown says the bike shows there might have been no foul play. “At this point, there’s no indication of foul play, if the bike had been damaged, that might indicate that he been struck by a car or something similar to that, but there was no damage,” said Brown. Police are asking if anyone has any information to contact their detectives at (217) 892-2103.