MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Willow Tree Missions is selling its Neighbor House shelter.

Representatives say the shelter isn’t meeting their needs. They say a huge increase in the number of people needing help is part of the reason they are making a change.

Leaders say the sale of their old location will allow them to help “as many victims possible with top-notch resources.”

Between 2017 and 2019, the number of people they served grew from 12 to 41 and continues to grow.