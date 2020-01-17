Big Time Basketball: Tough life in Big Ten

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCIA) — The Big Ten continued to prove this week just how difficult it is to win in the conference.

Twelve of the 14 schools in the league started the week in the top 50 of the NET rankings, the system the NCAA developed to evaluate teams.

In this week’s “Big Time Basketball,” Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic once again check in with every school in the Big Ten.

They’ll start with Purdue, which handed Michigan State its first conference loss on Sunday and end with Illinois, off to a solid start after missing the NCAA Tournament the last six seasons.

WTTV’s JoJo Gentry profiles high school standout, Anthony Leal, who won’t be traveling far to play college basketball.

Plus, Big Ten Network reporter Coley Harvey gives fans his take on the conference as teams begin to separate themselves.