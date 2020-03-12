Big Ten Tournament cancelled

(WCIA) — The Big Ten Conference announced on Thursday that it will be cancelling he remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament due to COVID-19 concerns. The Illinois Basketball team was set to play in the tournament on Friday afternoon.

In a statement issued by the conference, they “will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.”

This is a developing story.