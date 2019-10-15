“Big” names help foodbank for World Food Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Some big names are helping out for World Food Day. Every October 16, it’s a chance to promote worldwide awareness and action for those who are food insecure. With events in up to 150 countries, it’s one of the most celebrated days on the UN calendar.

Locally, the Harlem Globetrotters and volunteers from Wells Fargo will be on hand to help impact the nearly 100,000 people who face hunger in Central and Southern Illinois.

Central Illinois Foodbank, established in 1982, distributes 9 million pounds of food annually to over 160 food pantries, soup kitchens, residential programs and after-school programs in a 21-county region.