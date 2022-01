CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Big Grove Tavern will host a walk-in booster clinic on Sunday.

Available COVID-19 vaccine boosters are Moderna, Pfizer and J&J. The clinic will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone who wants to get a booster will need to bring a photo ID and proof of vaccination if available.

For more information, contact Big Grove Tavern at (217) 239-3505.