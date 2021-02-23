Biden Administration says states can’t cancel standardized testing this school year

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) — The Biden Administration said states will not be allowed to cancel standardized testing for the school year.

“To be successful once schools have re-opened, we need to understand the impact COVID-19 has had on learning and identify what resources and supports students need,” acting assistant education Ian Rosenblum wrote in a letter on Monday. “We must also specifically be prepared to address the educational inequities that have been exacerbated by the pandemic, including by using student learning data to enable states, school districts, and schools to target resources and supports to the students with the greatest needs. In addition, parents need information on how their children are doing.”

Rosenblum said the administration was prepared to offer flexibility on the timing of the tests, the duration of the tests and location for students who remain remote.

Waivers were offered last spring by the Trump Administration while all schools in the state began teaching remotely. According to ISBE, more than a million students are still learning completely remotely right now, and fewer than 200 districts serving less than 200,000 students are currently able to offer fully in-person instruction.

Monticello Schools Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said he was disappointed in the decision.

“We’ve been in school five days a week,” he acknowledged. “We do get out about 90 minutes early, so we do have some missed instructional time.”

He said he hoped President Biden would change his mind.

“I think it’s a big win for him, countrywide, if he makes the decision not to require this test, because while we’re [Monticello] in school five days a week, you know, 25% of the school districts in Illinois aren’t in school. So, that’s just going to be a huge, huge challenge for them.”

The American Federation of Teachers was also critical of the decision to move forward with standardized testing for the 2020-2021 school year.

“It has done admirable work amid this chaos, so it is a frustrating turn to see the administration ask states to continue requiring assessments during this tumultuous school year,” AFT President Randi Weingarten said in a statement released Monday. “While its plan does offer the option for testing modifications and waivers for accountability requirements, which is a start, it misses a huge opportunity to really help our students by allowing the waiver of assessments and the substitution, instead, of locally developed, authentic assessments that could be used by educators and parents as a baseline for work this summer and next year.”

The Biden Administration did find more support from the national PTA. 52% of parents surveyed said they favored end-of-year testing this spring.