Bicyclist seriously hurt after crash with semi-truck

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police (ISP) are seeking the public’s help in locating a semi-truck driver involved in a crash that left two cyclists injured.

A press release from ISP says at around 4:20 p.m. Sunday, three bicyclists were heading westbound on Illinois Route 150 about half a mile east of Spring Lake Road.

A semi-truck, also heading westbound, hit one of the bicyclists, “causing great bodily harm.”

The release adds a second biker was hit too, and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

ISP says the semi-truck did not stop and left the scene. The truck was damaged during the crash, and it may have been white and silver colored.

State police ask that anyone who witnessed this crash or has any information about it to contact them at ISP.Zone05.Media@illinois.gov.