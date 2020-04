CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A bicyclist hit by a semi tractor-trailer truck has died.

Coroner Duane Northrup says 46-year old David Powell, of Mahomet, died from injuries he received in the accident Friday. He passed away about 4:30 pm, Monday from multiple blunt force injuries received in the incident.

No autopsy was performed but an inquest may be held at a later date. The death is being investigated.