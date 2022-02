MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Last week, deputies of Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office and Bethany Police hiked out to help a stranded family with a six-month-old baby.

According to officers, this family’s truck was stuck on a road that was completely covered with snow.

Due to the severe weather, deputies could not drive to rescue them, instead, they walked to the family’s location, brought blankets and waited with them until a snow plow came to help clear the road.

The family got out safely.