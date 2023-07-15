(Stacker) — More than 7.6 million high school students played sports across the U.S. during the 2021-22 academic year, according to data from the National Federation of State High School Associations. Those athletes participated in a slew of sports: from football—the most popular sport for high school boys with 1 million players nationwide—to track and field, which is the most popular sport amongst high school girls in the U.S. with more than 488,000 athletes.

The dynamic landscape of high school sports has created competition not only between athletes but the institutions they represent. With more than 23,500 public and private secondary and high schools across the country, determining the best options for athletes is an arduous process.

High schools across the country are vying to be crowned the best institution for athletes in America and not only has the battle become personal but regional as well. States like California and Florida, which have high-profile high-school athletic programs, also want bragging rights.

Young athletes will continue to thrive as sports return to pre-pandemic participation levels and high schools put in the work to be considered one of the best institutions in America for sports.

Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools for sports in Illinois using data from Niche. These rankings factor in parent and student surveys on sports, total high school enrollment, K-12 sports championships, number of sports, and athletic participation rates.

#25. Sacred Heart Griffin High School

– City: Springfield

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#24. Joliet Catholic Academy

– City: Joliet

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A

#23. Boylan Catholic High School

– City: Rockford

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#22. Adlai E. Stevenson High School

– City: Lincolnshire

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#21. Batavia High School

– City: Batavia

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#20. Prairie Ridge High School

– City: Crystal Lake

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#19. Belvidere North High School

– City: Belvidere

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B+

#18. Neuqua Valley High School

– City: Naperville

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#17. Benet Academy

– City: Lisle

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#16. Homewood-Flossmoor High School

– City: Flossmoor

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#15. Nazareth Academy

– City: La Grange Park

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A

#14. Naperville Central High School

– City: Naperville

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#13. Whitney M. Young Magnet High School

– City: Chicago

– Type: Public, Magnet

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#12. Cary-Grove Community High School

– City: Cary

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#11. Naperville North High School

– City: Naperville

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#10. Lemont Township High School

– City: Lemont

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#9. Marist High School

– City: Chicago

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A

#8. Maine South High School

– City: Park Ridge

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#7. Wheaton Warrenville South High School

– City: Wheaton

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#6. Providence Catholic High School

– City: New Lenox

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#5. Montini Catholic High School

– City: Lombard

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#4. Loyola Academy

– City: Wilmette

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#3. Mount Carmel High School

– City: Chicago

– Type: Private, Catholic, All-Boys

– Overall Niche grade: A

#2. Glenbard West High School

– City: Glen Ellyn

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#1. Lincoln-Way East High School

– City: Frankfort

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+