Bennett invites Parkland, U of I students to join staff

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) is giving students at Parkland College and the University of Illinois the opportunity to serve as interns in his Champaign office.

Interns would take on an active role in Bennett’s office, helping plan events, assisting with outreach to community organizations and local governments and researching legislative initiatives. Interns will also attend in-person events with Bennett when necessary.

The position requires a minimum commitment of five hours per week from January to May, but scheduling is flexible.

“Internships provide a tremendous opportunity for our young leaders to get a front-row seat to our state’s legislative process,” Bennett said. “I encourage students aspiring to a career in public service to apply to join our team.”

Bennett’s staff is hiring interns on a rolling basis, so candidates are encouraged to apply as soon as they are able. Applicants should email Rachel Spencer with a resume and a brief explanation of their interest in joining Bennett’s team.