BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Bement will soon turn from Turkey Day to good tidings as they gear up for the holidays.

Melanie Cox, a volunteer from the Bement Community Council, came on WCIA News to discuss a few events the village has planned to get into the Christmas spirit.

The first event takes place on Sunday with the lighting of the village’s Christmas tree at 6:30 p.m.