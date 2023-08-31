URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Drinking alcohol at a gym may seem like an interesting combination of activities, but it’s coming to an Urbana climbing gym.

Urbana Boulders on North Cunningham Avenue was recently approved to receive a liquor license by the Urbana City Council, allowing them to serve on the rocks.

Owner Alex Bragg said he’s excited to take his business to the next level.

“[It will] kind of create a space that is like a fun place to hang out,” he said.

Josie Suter has been a member for five years and said the gym is a fun place to be.

“I just love the people here,” she said. “It’s become my community in town, and it’s really kept me coming.”

After a hard work out or climbing session, Suter said she and her friends like to go out for a drink.

“We have Wednesday night Mug Night at the Blind Pig, and it’s just so much fun to go meet all of our friends in one place,” Suter said. “And sometimes you just want to hang out here and have a drink with your buddies.”

That’s one reason why Bragg wants to sell local beer or wine. So he brought it up to the City Council and got it approved.

“We only envision to have like one or two offerings that are alcoholic at any given time, so it will be a local keg,” he said.

But Bragg said safety is a top priority, especially now that alcohol is in the mix. That means people will only be able to drink when they are done climbing. There will also be a two-drink limit to make sure no one over-indulges.

“If you know the culture here, you know that’s not a huge concern,” Bragg said.

People who order drinks will also get a stamp on their hand so the staff knows they can’t climb anymore.

“I just really love hanging out here, and I’m really glad that this is becoming more of a community center than it already is,” Suter said.

Bragg said they’ve gotten their local liquor licenses and are now waiting for a license from the state.