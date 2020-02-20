Become associate member of ISA

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The sheriff’s office is asking for help finding more funds to fight crime. People can become associate members of the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association (ISA) for as little as a $20 tax-deductible donation. Business memberships start at $50.

Sheriff Mark Doran says, “With government funding becoming increasingly difficult to secure, the membership drive has taken on greater importance than ever before. The funding is vital to helping us carry out our mission of making our communities safer places to live, work and play.”

Membership applications will be mailed soon and solicitation will not be done by phone. The program was created to give people a chance to lend support to more effective law enforcement. Leaders say funding provides critically important technical resources, training and legislative support on key criminal justice issues.

For more information, click here.

Illinois Sheriffs’ Association

401 East Washington Suite 1000

Springfield, Illinois 62701

(217) 753 – 2372