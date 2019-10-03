Beckman Institute celebrates anniversary

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Alma Mater is getting decked out in honor of The Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology’s 30th anniversary.

The statue was dressed in a lab coat and goggles Thursday morning to mark the occasion. Students stopped for selfies as they walked to and from classes.

Beckman is hosting numerous events to celebrate its anniversary.

At 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, Columbia University Professor Yaakov Stern will discuss how lifestyle, genetics and brain anatomy can impact age or dementia-related brain changes. The event is happening at the Beckman Institute Auditorium.

At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, several of Beckman’s graduate students and postdoctoral researchers will share informal stories about their research. The speakers all previously participated in a workshop with NPR podcast host Sandra Tsing Loh. The event is happening at the Beckman Institute Atrium.

On October 3 and 4, people can participate in pop-up escape rooms created by Champaign-Urbana Adventures in Time and Space. They will each take roughly 30 minutes and can take up to eight participants at a time. Registration is required, but the event is free. The pop-up escape rooms will be open from 4-8 p.m. each day. SOLD OUT.

