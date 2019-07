DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is helping seniors stay healthy with a luncheon on Wednesday.

CRIS Healthy-Aging Center will hold the lunch at 12:30 p.m. During their spaghetti lunch, they will feature “An Overview of Aging Mastery.”

This free lunch is for people ages 60 and older. You must RSVP by calling CRIS by noon on Tuesday.