Beach Boys opening county fair

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The recent weather may not conjure thoughts of a sunny day or waves lapping at a sandy shore, but Wouldn’t It Be Nice if an event scheduled for July could help you get a jump on Good Vibrations All Summer Long?

The Champaign County Fair Board announced The Beach Boys will kick off this year’s entertainment for the fair. The iconic musical group marks more than a half century of making music and continues riding the crest of a wave unparalleled in American musical history.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.

Grandstand tickets and track tickets (lawn chairs allowed to this show) go on sale Friday at 8 am.

The Beach Boys

Champaign County Fair

1302 North Coler Avenue, Urbana

Thursday, July 23

Gates open: 6:30 pm

Concert starts: 7:30 pm

$30 (include fair admission)