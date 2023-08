MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – The Monticello Class of 1983 is celebrating its 40th class reunion, but they’re doing it in a special way by holding a fundraiser for breast cancer.

They are putting on an event called Breast Cancer/Dollars & Coins or BC/DC. Randy Brown, the president, event organizer and bassist for the band Head Start, came on The Morning Show with Event Treasurer Kim Schmidt to talk about the event.

You can go to their website at www.headfirstrnr.com