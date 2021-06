CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews temporarily shut down part of Neil Street Wednesday night while they conducted an investigation.

It happened near Neil and Carriage Center Court. Authorities were called because someone saw something smoking in the road.

When crews got on scene, they determined it was a lithium battery that had been ran over by a car. Firefighters used a fire extinguisher on it and cleaned it up.

Southbound lanes on Neil were shut down while crews cleaned up the scene.