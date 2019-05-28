Battery accusation after airplane incident
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Police issued a notice to appear after an incident at Willard Airport.
Authorities say 37-year old Epharata Palmer, of Urbana, sprayed another person with deodorant as the two were getting off an airplane about 3 pm, Sunday.
Palmer is accused of battery.
