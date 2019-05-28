Local News

Battery accusation after airplane incident

Posted: May 28, 2019 02:40 PM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 02:40 PM CDT

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Police issued a notice to appear after an incident at Willard Airport.

Authorities say 37-year old Epharata Palmer, of Urbana, sprayed another person with deodorant as the two were getting off an airplane about 3 pm, Sunday.

Palmer is accused of battery.

