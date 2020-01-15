Baseball battle heads across the pond

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Baseball fans looking for a new venue to cheer on a longtime rivalry have the chance to head across the pond.





The University of Illinois Alumni Association is partnering with SET Sports & Entertainment Travel and the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics to offer a trip to London, England for a very special series between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals.







The five- or seven-day excursion includes daily breakfast, private welcome event, two days of sightseeing, tickets to Saturday and Sunday’s games, London Oyster card, a farewell dinner, special souvenir and more.





The seven-day package includes a nights’ stay in both Bath and the Cotswolds, a trip to Stonehenge, city tours and more.

Hotel accommodations are just a short walk from world-renowned shopping of Oxford Circus and Regents Street, adjacent to Regent’s Park.



