Baseball battle heads across the pond

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Baseball fans looking for a new venue to cheer on a longtime rivalry have the chance to head across the pond.

The University of Illinois Alumni Association is partnering with SET Sports & Entertainment Travel and the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics to offer a trip to London, England for a very special series between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals.

The five- or seven-day excursion includes daily breakfast, private welcome event, two days of sightseeing, tickets to Saturday and Sunday’s games, London Oyster card, a farewell dinner, special souvenir and more.

The seven-day package includes a nights’ stay in both Bath and the Cotswolds, a trip to Stonehenge, city tours and more.

Hotel accommodations are just a short walk from world-renowned shopping of Oxford Circus and Regents Street, adjacent to Regent’s Park.

