Barn fire at a business

COLES COUNTY, Ill (WCIA)-- A fire in Coles County is leaving one business with less space to work.

It happened at Niemeyer Kubota in Charleston.

The owner says they were working in the other building when they learned the garage next to it was on fire.

It had tools and equipment inside but he isn’t sure how much was lost just yet.e says he’s glad the wind blew the flames away from the other building.

"It could have been worse because the wind was out of the south and our main shop is to the south of this building. So the wind blew the heat and the fire the other way instead of taking the whole business," Tom Niemeyer says.

Three fire crews came out to help.

It took them around 2 hours to put out.