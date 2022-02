EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Multiple fire departments in Douglas and Edgar Counties responded to a corn crib fire Sunday afternoon.

The fire happened on U.S. Route 36 between Newman and Hume. Firefighters from Newman, Hume, Brockton and Metcalf spent approximately 40 minutes battling the fire before it was extinguished.

No one was hurt, but the barn was deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.